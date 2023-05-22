BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Senior Center has announced that Lissa Stark will continue to offer Strength classes year-round from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays in the Gibson-Aiken Center Fitness Room.
The course will focus on strength training exercises that help us to become and stay strong, including techniques to improve balance, strengthen muscles and promote health and wellness. This course is designed for all levels, and no prior experience is necessary. The fee for this class is $5.00 a class.
In-person registration will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
For all programs, events and more, visit www.brattleboro.org.