DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange presents their next Senior Lunch on Wednesday.
The event is scheduled as a take-out only affair between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Feb. 9, at Grange Hall. The menu consists of meatloaf — with a plant-based vegetarian meatloaf option — mashed potato, and a broccoli-cauliflower combo, with Red Velvet Cake with cream cheese frosting for dessert. Reserve a meal at 802-254-1138 by Tuesday at 5 p.m. A donation of $3 for those 60 and over and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.