Here is a summary of programs offered this month at Guilford Free Library, 4024 Guilford Center Road:
Tuesdays, Sept. 6 and 13: Storytime, 11 a.m., in person. Cathi Wilken presents a program of songs, fingerplays, books and activities for babies, toddlers and older siblings. No charge. 802-257-4603 for information.
Thursday, Sept. 8: Guilford Gazette Zoom Meeting, 9 a.m., by Zoom (email for link staff@guilfordfreelibraryvt.org). Planning the November edition. New members invited. Bring an article you’ve written if you’d like it published in a future issue. Call 257-4603 for information. No charge.
Tuesdays, Sept. 20 and 27: Storytime, 11 a.m., in person or by Zoom. Request the meeting link at staff@guilfordfreelibraryvt.org. Cathi Wilken and Laura Lawson Tucker present a hybrid program of songs, fingerplays, books and activities for babies, toddlers and older siblings. No charge. 802-257-4603 for information.
Wednesday, Sept. 21: Talk About Books, 6:30 p.m., amsterdam by Ian McEwan, http://guilfordfreelibraryvt.blogspot.com/ for information about the book. Copies are available from the Guilford Free Library. No charge. Call 802-257-4603 for information, or to reserve a copy.