PUTNEY — Putney community members are encouraged to participate in the second phase of the Our Future Putney Community Forums to set actionable priorities together for the future of their town. The meeting will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday at the Putney Central School.
This event is the second phase of a three-part community Visit process that allows community members to review potential action items, discuss and advocate for what is most important for their community, and vote on and sign up to begin moving priorities forward.
The first phase of the process was held in November and involved a series of public forums and written surveys from members of the Putney community who shared their ideas for action on critical topics, including youth, families and aging, housing, community connection, and economic and business vitality. A visiting team of representatives from state, federal, private, nonprofit and philanthropic agencies joined the forums to hear ideas and remain an active resource as priorities emerge.
All members of the Putney community are welcome and encouraged to attend on Monday to be active participants in helping decide on actionable priorities for the future of Putney. You do not need to have attended the first meeting. Free pizza, drinks, and dessert will be served.
The Vermont Council on Rural Development, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to the advancement of Vermont communities, was invited to the community by the Putney Select Board. Over the past 20 years, the council has worked with 86 communities in Vermont to bring residents together through their facilitated and structured process to share ideas and move toward common solutions.
“The energy in the room and the ideas people put forward at the first meeting in November were excellent, and now is the critical moment to go from ideas to action,” said Brian Lowe, executive director at the council. “We are excited to see what community members choose to prioritize on Dec. 12. People with a connection to Putney are welcome to participate, whether or not they were at the first meeting.”
The final phase of community meetings will take place on Jan. 17 and will include the startup of new volunteer task force teams working with a visiting resource team to create action plans and build a list of technical and financial resources to move community-determined priorities forward.
Our Future Putney is funded with support from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Northern Borders Regional Commission, the Vermont Community Foundation and council supporters and donors.
For more information, visit bit.ly/FuturePutney contact VCRD at 802-223-6091, or email Hannah Carpino at hannah@vtrural.org.