WESTMINSTER — Southeastern Vermont Community Action, Inc. is requesting proposals from consultants experienced in strategic planning and familiar with Community Service Block Grant Organizational Standards to lead SEVCA’s Board of Directors and staff through a long-range strategic planning process.
The agency conducts a Community Assessment every three years to discern current and emerging community needs. The most recent assessment will be provided to the awarded proposal in draft format. The chosen vendor will work with the interim executive director and the Strategic Plan Committee, who are responsible for the agency’s performance management standards, to develop a work plan consistent with federal standards.
The deadline for submission is Sept. 8, and the selection of a vendor will occur on or near Sept. 15. For more information, email Margaret MacAuslan at mmacauslan@sevca.org or visit www.sevca.org.