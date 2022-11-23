SPRINGFIELD — The Holidays are approaching, and SEVCA Good Buy Stores have a variety of gifts, furniture, artwork and clothing to fit all gifting and decorating needs.
SEVCA has two Good Buy Stores, on 23 and 25 Main Street in downtown Springfield and Canal Street in Bellows Falls. Both stores are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and will offer extended hours until 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through December.
SEVCA offers a Senior Discount on Tuesdays and a Discount for Veterans every day. SEVCA also regularly runs sales on furniture and store-wide sales. All holiday items will be 50 percent off beginning Dec. 1.