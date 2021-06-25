WESTMINSTER -- Southeastern Vermont Community Action is offering free child tax credit and economic impact payment tax preparation services for local families.
Qualifying families can receive advance payments of the Child Tax Credit in monthly payments starting this summer. The total Child Tax Credit is worth $3,600 for children five and under and $3,000 for children six through 17. Families could receive up to $300 per month for younger children and $250 per month for older children. The IRS will use information from 2019 or 2020 tax returns to determine if you are qualified. SEVCA’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program can help families that aren’t required to file a tax return provide information to the IRS. SEVCA can also help if you have not received the first two rounds of Economic Impact Payments.
Information on eligibility requirements for advance Child Tax Credit payments and Economic Impact Payments can be found on SEVCA’s website, htps://sevca.org/news/330-sevca-offers-free-child-tax-credit-services. People who filed a 2019 or 2020 tax return or submited information to the IRS last year to register for the Economic Impact Payments (stimulus payments) do not need to take action to receive child tax credits.
Call SEVCA at 802-722-4575 for more information and to make an appointment for free Child Tax Credit and Economic Impact Payment tax preparation services on the following dates:
Saturday, June 26, at SEVCA’s Main Office, 91 Buck Drive in Westminster, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, July 9, at the Windsor Resource Center, 1 Railroad Ave. in Windsor, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 10, at SEVCA’s Main Office, 91 Buck Drive in Westminster, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.