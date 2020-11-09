WESTMINSTER — During Open Enrollment, Vermonters can sign up for health insurance through Vermont Health Connect, Vermont’s health insurance marketplace. Open Enrollment runs from November 1 through December 15 for coverage beginning January 1, 2021. If you don’t have health insurance or if you’d like to make a change to your existing health plan, Open Enrollment is the time to do it. SEVCA can help.
SEVCA offers free Healthcare Assister services to residents of Windham and Windsor Counties who would like help enrolling for health insurance, renewing or shopping for another plan, or reporting life changes. For appointments in Windham County, contact Daniel Quipp at 802-428-3038. For appointments in Windsor County, contact Laura Prothero at 802-428-3029.
Vermonters can enroll or change plans during Open Enrollment online at www.vermontheathconnect.gov, by phone at 1-855-899-9600, or with the help of a healthcare assister.
Many Vermonters can get financial assistance to lower monthly premiums and/or out-of- pocket expenses. Eligibility is based on household income and size. For example, in plan year 2021, the income limit for financial assistance for single Vermonters is $51,040 and $104,800 for a family of four. Financial assistance with health insurance for eligible households is only available if you enroll through Vermont Health Connect, either on your own or by making an appointment with a Healthcare Assister.
To find out what plans are available and if you might qualify for financial help, visit www.vermonthealthconnect.gov and click on “Decision Tools” for the Plan Comparison Tool.
The Plan Comparison Tool lets Vermonters easily screen over 20 health plan options, including costs for each plan in an average year or a bad year, doctor directories, drug lists, and more.