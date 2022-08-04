BRATTLEBORO — Southeastern Vermont Community Action is actively seeking potential community members to work with the agency. Residents in Windsor or Windham counties are asked to consider joining the Board of Directors. Members will invest their time and talent to work to ensure the community has the resources needed to thrive.
Personal life experiences and community-gained knowledge all support the work of SEVCA.
People who have experienced poverty, members of underrepresented groups or people who have insight about hardships facing employment, are encouraged to become members.
People with the following skills: legal, fundraising, governance, financial or multi-year budget planning, human resources, assessment and strategic planning, early childhood education, social work, diversity and inclusion or other assets essential to a strong and resilient business are also encouraged to join.
Board service supports low and moderate-wealth community members. It can also be an excellent way to gain professional development skills while meeting other community members who share a commitment to social justice. Members will attend one board meeting monthly and one or two monthly committee meetings. Meetings are conducted primarily via Zoom.
As a member of the SEVCA board, members will work together to continue to implement solutions to the problems of poverty, largely by empowering and collaborating with those whose lives are affected daily.
More information about SEVCA is available at www.SEVCA.org. Contact SEVCA at: sevca@sevca.org or 800-464-9951.