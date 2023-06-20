WILMINGTON — Southeastern Vermont Community Action has expanded benefits application assistance in Wilmington at the Old Firehouse Municipal Offices at 18 Beaver Street.
SEVCA Family Services specialists will be at the Wilmington site from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month starting on July 11.
SEVCA will be able to assist families and individuals experiencing life-changing emergencies through crisis resolution programs and strategies that provide financial assistance, case management, service linkage, and advocacy. Assistance with 3SquaresVT applications; access to Farm-to-Family coupons, utilities assistance programs, housing supports, budgeting and financial counseling will be offered.
More information is available at www.sevca.org, https://www.facebook.com/SEVCAorg/, or by calling 800-464-9951.