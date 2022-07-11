WESTMINSTER — Southeastern Vermont Community Action’s Board of Directors has named Kevin Brennan the agency’s new executive director.
Brennan’s background in program development, financial management and PhD focused on the social foundations of education is expected to help the agency to improve programs as well as internal operations at SEVCA. “Kevin brings a terrific blend of experienced leadership, an understanding of our communities and a deep commitment to SEVCA’s mission,” said Tom Dougherty, president of SEVCA’s board of directors, in a statement.
Brennan had been serving the agency in the role of COVID Projects Manager and was responsible for the development and oversight of the Vermont Everyone Eats program. Since accepting the position of executive director, he has focused on cultivating a deeper understanding of the challenges facing the agency while enhancing his understanding of potential program improvements in order to continue to provide high impact services to Windham and Windsor counties.
For information about all of SEVCA’s programs and services, and to get help to navigate and access the maze of available resources, visit sevca.org, email sevca@sevca.org or call 800-464-9951.