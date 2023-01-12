WESTMINSTER — Weatherization is the process that works to save money by increasing the insulation and air sealing of your residence. Vermonters know some best practices for staying warm, like layering a sweater underneath a jacket that stops the wind. This same idea is used when looking at the weatherization opportunities where you live. Whether renting or owning a home, there are affordable programs available.
Finance and Energy Coach Kevin O'Brien, will be available to teach guests about the programs and options available and help them through the process. Community partners like Efficiency Vermont, Heat Squad, and VSECU all have programs that are working on weatherizing as many homes as possible. Additionally, Southeastern Vermont Community Action has its own nationally recognized weatherization team, which can go beyond insulation and air sealing to look into heating systems. The cost savings realized for an individual are said to have a huge positive environmental impact at the state level because of the reduction of heating fuels needed to keep the weatherized spaces more comfortable for Vermonters.
The workshop will be held on Monday, Feb. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. virtually and in person at the Brooks Memorial Library in the meeting room upstairs next to the children's room. Presented by SEVCA's Financial and Energy Coach through the Green Saving Smart program, which is working to guide Vermonters to a sustainable financial future.
For more information, contact: kobrien@sevca.org.