Municipal investment in Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies, or SeVEDS, has enabled this region to take a proactive approach to economic development. Residents of the Windham region are invited to join a virtual information session to hear updates on programs and projects made possible through SeVEDS’ strategic planning, research, and investment.
Community programs: Community Facilities Technical Assistance and Southern Vermont Economy project trainings and workshops.
Workforce programming: career development for high school students through Pipelines and Pathways Program, the Paid Internship Program, workforce training and development, and initiatives to welcome new Vermonters like the Southern Vermont Welcome Wagon.
Young Professional networking, financial wellness classes, first-time home buyer classes.
Business Financing such as the Micro-entrepreneur lending program, and business development technical assistance from startup to succession planning.
COVID relief and recovery for local businesses and non-profits.
The 2019 CEDS – the region’s strategic economic plan.
Register at www.brattleborodevelopment.com and share your questions in advance.
Tuesday, January 26, from 530 to 7 p.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqcO6tpj8iGddBO__MutpzYrk0s2OfY0uJ
Friday, February 12, from 530 to 7 p.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAoceyurzwsE9Rge6DPi4UGbq-5uuLa5kgG
Monday, February 22, from 530 to 7 p.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkcu2urzkvGdaby1c9Vhf-_E1SzmfskijS