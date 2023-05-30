BRATTLEBORO — Students from the Brattleboro Union High School music department have distinguished themselves by earning acceptance into various honors ensembles this spring.
Seventeen students successfully auditioned for the Vermont All State Music Festival back in January. They traveled to St. Albans from May 11 to 13, where they rehearsed and performed with other top musicians from around the state. Singers admitted to the All State chorus include altos Indigo Rosenzweig-Davidovits, Jude Trombley, Mariam Diallo, and Fiona Toole, and basses Ori Johnson, Miles Ackerman-Hovis, Will Drummey, and Jonas Ackerman-Hovis. Timpanist Lucas Majer was accepted into the All State orchestra. Percussionists Wyatt Cudworth and Dorian Paquette, trumpeter Simon Rae, saxophonists Eben Wagner, Geneveive Redmond, and Simon Atkinson, clarinetist Isabel Young, and flutist Cara Fisher earned acceptance into the All State band.
Two of these students recently experienced honors ensembles at the highest level by being named to the All Eastern band and chorus. These ensembles are assembled biannually by the eastern division of the National Association for Music Education, which encompasses all of northeastern United States. This year’s conference took place in Rochester, New York from April 13 to 16. Wyatt Cudworth was selected to play percussion in the 160-piece All Eastern band, and bass Miles Ackerman-Hovis sang in the 250-singer mixed choir. They performed in the famed Kodak Hall in the Eastman Theater, part of the Eastman School of Music.
Back in March, seven BUHS musicians rehearsed and performed in New England Music Festival honors ensembles. The New England Music Festival Association (NEMFA) sponsors this event which allows students whose teachers are members to audition as part of their December Solo and Ensemble Festival. Students who score the highest in this festival are invited to sing or play in the New England chorus, orchestra, or band. These groups assembled at the NEMFA Concert Festival held this year in Woodstock, Connecticut from March 23 to 25. BUHS participants included trumpeter Simon Rae, percussionists Wyatt Cudworth and Dorian Paquette, sopranos Genevieve Schneski and Elliana Galdamez, alto Mariam Diallo, and bass Miles Ackerman-Hovis.
BUHS music teachers Julie Ackerman-Hovis and Steve Rice encourage their most talented students to audition for honors ensembles each year and work with them to be prepared for the rigors of the experiences. Singing or playing in a high-level honors ensemble is a transformative experience that the teachers say is highly enriching, rewarding, and inspiring. For some, it is confirmation that they may want to pursue a career in music. For others, it is the reward for years of practice.