QUECHEE — Anyone who has visited the Vermont Institute of Natural Science Nature Center for up-close experiences with owls, hawks and other raptors may have noticed the signage for some of the bird displays reads, “sex unknown.”
That’s about to change, thanks to a recent collaboration with the Department of Natural Science at Landmark College in Putney.
On Saturday, April 9, the public is invited to join Landmark College students and faculty at the VINS Nature Center for an event that concludes several weeks of lab work to determine the sex of each bird. A web page has been set-up at landmark.edu/vins, where people can see photos of each bird and guess ahead of time whether they are male or female before the “big reveal” at 12:30 p.m.
“Knowing the sexes of these birds can potentially help us make better decisions regarding their care. For example, we are better able to understand and interpret blood values based on sex, which in turn helps shape treatment plans,” said Grae O’ Toole, director for the Center for Wild Bird Rehabilitation at VINS.
O’ Toole goes on to explain that the work Landmark College students are doing is important because reproductive organs are found internally in these birds. While taking physical measurements can help determine sex, O’ Toole says the staff wants to minimize contact whenever possible because “the birds are often injured or stressed when we receive them.”
Under the instruction of Assistant Professor Emily Curd and Associate Professor Kim Coleman, Landmark College students in the Principals of Biology class have been learning processes to extract DNA, amplify regions of sex chromosomes and analyze the results using gel electrophoresis. This test requires a few skin cells from feather tips collected from the VINS Bird Ambassadors.
“DNA extraction, PCR and gel electrophoresis are common lab techniques taught to our students to prepare them for future careers in biology. We’re so happy to work with VINS to give our students a better understanding of the real-world applications for the lab work they do,” said Curd, who approached VINS about the possibility of collaborating after visiting the Nature Center in fall 2021.