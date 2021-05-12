Six regional writers will be featured at the Voices for Resistance May 19 event. Sponsored by the Straw Dog Writers Guild and Forbes Library, the reading will begin at 7 p.m. The event is online and open to the public at no cost. Registration is required.
Voices for Resistance, now in its third year, is a project of the Straw Dog Social Justice Committee. Committee member Ellen Meeropol says the program “is designed to address issues of injustice, inequality, and resistance through a diverse mix of genres and writing styles.”
Featured writers include:
• Amina Jordan-Mendez, a poet performer and arts educator from Holyoke, Mass. For more than 10 years, Amina has developed youth leadership and arts programs for schools, organizations, and the community. She is the 2019-20 Straw Dog Writers Guild Emerging Writer Fellow.
• Charles Coe, from Cambridge, Mass., is author of three books of poetry. He teaches in the MFA programs at Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I., and Bay Path University in Longmeadow, Mass. He is co-chair of the Boston Chapter of the National Writers Union.
• Shanta Lee Gander, of Brattleboro, whose debut poetry compilation comes out in June. It is titled “GHETTOCLAUSTROPHOBIA: Dreamin’ of Mama While Trying to Speak Woman in Woke Tongues.” She is on the board of directors of the Vermont and New Hampshire Humanities Council Speakers Bureau.
• Andrea Hairston, from Northampton, Mass., is the author of several novels and professor of theatre and Africana studies at Smith College in Northampton. She also publishes essays, plays and short fiction, and has received grants from the National Education Association and the Rockefeller and Ford Foundations.
• Andrea Lawlor, also from Northampton, teaches writing at Mount Holyoke College, and has published a chapbook and a novel. Awards include the 2020 Whiting Award for Fiction and fellowships from Lambda Literary and Radar Labs.
• Desmond Peeples, from Hardwick, Vermont, is the founding editor of Mount Island, a literary magazine for LGBTQ+ and POC voices. They hold an MFA from the Vermont College of Fine Arts.
To register, go to strawdogwriters.org and click on Voices for Resistance under upcoming events.