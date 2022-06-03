GRAFTON — Were there ever sharks in Vermont? Let the new exhibit at the Vermont Museum of Mining and Minerals answer the question. In 1847, railroad workers in Rutland discovered a whale skeleton. Could other marine creatures like sharks have lived in Vermont?
On display at the museum are fossil shark teeth, including a 220 million year old tooth from a Megalodon (a shark that was the size of a school bus -- move over Jaws!). The exhibit also includes a model shark, teeth from various other shark species and a genuine shark jaw.
The Vermont Museum of Mining and Minerals is located at 55 Pleasant St. The museum features special exhibits, the largest assemblage of Vermont minerals in the state, and a gift shop. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays from June 3 through mid-October (the museum will be closed Aug. 12). The museum is also open by appointment by calling Museum Director Sue Hadden at 802-875-3562.