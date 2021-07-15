BRATTLEBORO — Shear Designs Hair Studio reported tremendous success from its 20th Annual Locks of Love cut-a-thon held on June 26.
Bratt FMWKVT came to the hair salon and did a 2-hour live remote to promote the event. Over 26 people came and donated over 10 inches each of their hair to the cut-a-thon, from the very young to the older, men and women alike. All of the stylists donated their time and the money that was brought in for the day to this cause.
“This year was by far our biggest and most successful year,” Shear Designs owner Joy Boyd said in a news release. “I am so grateful to still be running a very successful business for 26 years and to be able to do these charity events. Locks of Love was the very first event that I started at my salon so it’s very dear to my heart and now we do many events yearly! I am proud of my team and proud to be sending along another big check to Locks of Love!”