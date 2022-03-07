BELLOWS FALLS — Bellows Falls Union High School senior Shelby Stoodley has been named the January Elks Student of the Month. Shelby is the daughter of Lee and Doreen Stoodley of Westminster.
Shelby is an unwaveringly prepared student who works hard in her classes. She is always prepared and happy to do what is asked. She applies concepts from one class to another and works hard to develop her critical thinking skills. Dedicated to doing well, she goes above and beyond in her assignments to meet the expectations of the tasks at hand. She is committed, helpful and positive. Her willingness to help not only her teachers, but also her classmates, is appreciated.
A good role model, Shelby comes to school every day ready to learn. She is prepared for her classes as an active learner, and her attitude rubs off on her peers. She is a model student and a pleasure to work with.
Shelby brings her energy and enthusiasm to everything activity and group she joins. An active participant in the classroom and the community, she inspires others with her zest and encouragement. She shows teamwork, hard work and determination on the cross country team. She has helped locally with activities at the American Legion, the Chamber of Commerce and the Rockingham Library.