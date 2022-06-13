MONTPELIER — Shelley Park has been awarded the Prevention Champion Award and Our Voices Xposed Advisor of the Year Award at Prevention Day 2022 for recognition and celebration of her involvement in and promotion of substance misuse prevention.
At the first in-person celebration post-COVID, Prevention Works! Vermont honored Prevention Champions who, either through their work or volunteer duties, are dedicated to helping keep Vermonters and their communities safe through their involvement in and promotion of substance misuse prevention.
A longtime member of the Wilmington community, Park has been with the Deerfield Valley Community Partnership since 2002 in which time she demonstrated her incredible ability to connect with youth and empower them to not only be open with her, but to create projects that showcased and educated students on important issues. Similarly in her work building off this, she seamlessly transitioned into her role as Tobacco Coordinator which she has held for the past eight years and has used her adept ability to make community and youth connections and relationships to lead to multiple successful prevention strategies in our communities.
The complete list of awardees:
Lifetime Achievement: Sharon Koller from UP for Learning, Lori Uerz from Vermont Department of Health and Jackie Borella from The Collaborative.
Prevention Champion: Tom Fontana from University of Vermont and Shelley Park from Deerfield Valley Community Partnership.
Community Partner: Bennington Regional Planning Commission.
Volunteer: Michael Shaeffer from The Dorset School.
Decision Maker: Kelly Pajala from Representative of the Windham-Bennington-Windsor district.
Youth: Kate Lewton and Intern at Healthy Lamoille Valley.