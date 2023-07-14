BRATTLEBORO — Shenanigans are in the air for all ages as the Brooks Memorial Library plans its first-ever paper airplane derby from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, in the Main Reading Room of the library at 224 Main St.
As part of the All Together Now summer fun program, contestants of all ages are invited to let their spirits soar by creating a paper plane and launching it from the mezzanine across the room. Planes must be built on-site with the materials provided. Supplies, instruction and inspiration will be plentiful.
Construction will begin at 6 p.m., and take off is scheduled for 6:30. There will be prizes for some and fun for all.
“I cannot wait to see the air filled with flying paper planes — it’s as though the space were made for it,” said Library Director Starr LaTronica. “What a great opportunity to let your inner child (at whatever age) take flight.”
The program is free and open to the public and is accessible to people in wheelchairs. For more information, visit www.brookslibraryvt.org or call 802-254-5290.