BRATTLEBORO — It's been a year of social rebirth at Academy School. Working with its PTO volunteers, the school has been able to provide several events this year to bring back kid friendly social celebrations that were put on hold through the COVID years.
The most recent was the Shining Star Dance held on Friday, May 19. The Academy PTO put together a huge dinner buffet and social for the fifth and sixth grade classes which included grilled burgers, hotdogs and veggie burgers, as well as a variety of salads, sides, finger sandwiches, chips and desserts, all donated from the Academy PTO and Academy parents and caregivers. All of the drinks such as sodas, Gatorade, bottles of water and such were donated by the Brattleboro Pepsi.
The dance had a dinner social hour first, where the kids could hang out and visit with each other before the lights dimmed and DJ's Selector D and 'Versatile Styles' turned on their laser lights and played the kid's favorite tunes.
In addition to close to every fifth and sixth grader attending the dance, there were also 25-plus chaperones who donated their evening, including Academy administrators, teachers, staff, parents, grandparents and high school volunteers.
There was even a 'Shining Stars' photo booth that some of the high school volunteers set up and ran.
This was the second dance this school year at Academy, sponsored by the PTO and supervised by Academy Principal Kelly Dias and Vice Principal Francesca Palumbo.