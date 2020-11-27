BRATTLEBORO — Keep It Here All Year! That’s the spirit of the Holly Days, Holly Nights shopping and dining event presented by the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Brattleboro area businesses. From Dec. 4 through 6, as many as 18 Brattleboro area shops will kick off the holiday shopping season with savings designed to help even the most discerning shopper find the perfect holiday gift.
Holly Days, Holly Nights began in 1987 and 33 years later it is still considered the centerpiece of the Chamber’s yearlong effort to remind people of the importance of supporting local independent businesses.
“This year more than ever it’s important to support our local businesses. They are the heart of the community — they employ local residents, have great products and embrace a customer service ethic that you can’t find online or at a shopping mall,” said Kate O’Connor, executive director of the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce.
During the three-day promotion, shops will offer special savings to customers. In addition, the Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a raffle that will award three $250 gift certificates to three customers who shop or dine at five Brattleboro businesses. The Holly Days, Holly Nights discount flyer can be found at the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce and at participating businesses beginning Thursday, Dec. 3. The flyer must be presented to receive the discounts.
Participating businesses include: The B’s Nest, Brattleboro Food Co-op, Brown & Roberts Ace Hardware, Burrows Specialized Sports, Cara Wolff Jewelry & Boutique, Fire Arts Vermont, Kitchen Sync, Lawton Flooring, Malisun, Martin’s Fireside True Value, Penelope Wurr, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters, The Shoe Tree, Vermont Artisan Design, Vermont Country Deli, Vermont Hempicurean, Windham Flowers, and Zephyr Designs.
For more information about Holly Days, Holly Nights, including how to be entered into the gift card raffle, visit www.BrattleboroChamber.org.
Shoppers and diners are reminded to stay safe and follow Vermont’s COVID-19 travel guidelines.