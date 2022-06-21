BRATTLEBORO — Brooks Memorial Library will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, to accommodate a work session for library staff and Trustees as they embark on developing an updated plan for the library’s future.
“Our staff members are experts in library service and are intrinsically involved in the community. Their input and insight are invaluable as we look toward the future of library service in Brattleboro,” said Library Director Starr LaTronica in a news release. “This is a crucial component of information gathering that also includes a survey, interviews with individuals and forthcoming community forums.”
Public participation in the planning process through forum attendance, written comments or conversation with staff or Trustees is encouraged.
For more information, call 802-254-5290 x1201 or email starr@brookslibraryvt.org.