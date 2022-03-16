WESTMINSTER — Kurn Hattin Homes’ children had another fun and educational visit from October Siberians, a Vermont sled dog team and Siberian Husky kennel. The practice of using dogs to transport loaded sleds dates back to early history, and the Kurn Hattin children enjoyed learning about the equipment, taking rides in the sleds and meeting the dogs.
Rob Farley, owner of October Siberians, posed the question to the Kurn Hattin children, “Are the dogs pulling or pushing the sled?” After many guesses, the correct answer was pushing. As Farley explained, the dog harness is designed so that the dogs have to push into the harness. That energy is transferred to the lines in the back, which then moves the sled. It was a fun way to learn physics.