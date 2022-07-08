WINDHAM COUNTY — State Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Windham Bennington, will host campaign meet and greet events with constituents in Jamaica on Sunday, July 10; in Dover on Tuesday, July 12, and in Wardsboro on Thursday, July 21. Windham County Senate candidate Nader Hashim will join her at the Dover event.
Sibilia, a four-term independent, is currently vice-chair of the Energy and Technology Committee, co-chair of the House Rural Caucus, and founder and co-chair of the Vermont National Guard and Military Affairs Caucus. Sibilia has worked for reforms to Vermont's education finance system. She also introduced public investment in community fiber build-out and ongoing planning to ensure all Vermonters can adapt to weather and climate changes.
Sibilia is running for election to the newly created Windham-3 District, which includes the towns of Dover, Jamaica, Somerset, Stratton, and Wardsboro. Windham-3 voters in Jamaica and Stratton, were previously part of the Windham-Bennington-Windsor District and represented in the 2021/2022 biennium by Rep. Kelly Pajala.
From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at The Rafters at 180 Derrybrook Road in South Londonderry, voters and residents are invited to join Sibilia to ask questions, share priorities and hear more about her previous work.
From 4:30 to 5:30 on Tuesday, July 12, Sibilia will be at Dover Park on Route 100 in Dover. Windham County Senate Candidate Nader Hashim will join her there.
From 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, Sibilia will be at the Wardsboro Library.
Sibilia maintains an active blog site at www.laurasibiliavt.com and can be reached via email at lsibilia@leg.state.vt.us