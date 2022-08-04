Vermont State Representative Laura Sibilia of Dover has updated times for her monthly office hours to meet with voters. These times are open to the public and voters are welcome to come ask questions or share insights.
On the first Saturday of the month, she invites voters to open time at the Dover Free Library from 11 a.m. to noon. The next date is this Saturday, Aug. 6. On the third Thursday of the month she invites voters to the Wardsboro Community Library from 6 to 7 p.m. The next date is Aug. 18.
Sibilia is running for reelection to the House for the newly created Windham - 2 District which includes Dover, Wardsboro, Stratton, Jamaica and Somerset. She was first elected in 2015 and currently serves as the vice chair of the House Energy and Technology Committee and as the co-chair for the Vermont House Rural Caucus and the Vermont National Guard and Veterans Affairs Caucus. She regularly posts updated information about state programs and policies at her blog www.laurasibiliavt.com and can be reached via email at lsibilia@leg.state.vt.us.