BRATTLEBORO — The Town has contracted with LaRock & Son Inc to replace the sidewalk on the west side of South Main Street between Cotton Mill Hill and Pine St.
This project will be ongoing for several weeks and, at times, operations will require one lane, alternating traffic as well as no parking in the area. Residents are asked to be aware of no parking signs in the area and drivers should be prepared for alternate traffic patterns during this work.
Questions or concerns should be directed to the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255.