NEWFANE — The 20th Annual NewBrook Fire Department Annual Silent Auction will go live Saturday, Nov. 26, through Monday, Dec. 5. NBFD serves the towns of Newfane and Brookline and is a member of Mutual Aid. The all volunteer department receives only a portion of its operating budget from the towns it serves. The remainder is raised through year-round fundraising, such as weekly bingo, the summer barbeque, fall gun raffle and this holiday season auction.
The Annual Auction currently has over 250 items listed with more being added daily. Some of the many offerings include two Carr Tree Service certificates; $500 Stratton Mountain Resort Gift Card; Rescue, Inc. Ambulance Plan; Dr Power Pro XL501 Chipper/Shredder; A Vermont Lottery Scratch Ticket Tree; gift cards from Lost Mile Auto, Big Foot Coffee, La Toscanella Pizzeria, Burton Car Wash, Next Level Detailing, Supreme Fitness, Tito's and more; tools; antiques; collectibles; kitchen tools and bakeware; dining ware; holiday ceramic village set; handmade three-story dollhouse with furnishings; holiday decorations; baby quilts; gift bags; jewelry; homemade and handmade and much more.
Preview and auction: https://www.32auctions.com/newbrookfiredepartment22