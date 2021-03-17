Senior Solutions, the Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, is hosting a silent auction to raise funds to support our Home Visitor Programs. These volunteers support our area’s older citizens by doing anything from shopping or picking up groceries for them to making friendly phone calls to help reduce the feeling of isolation and loneliness.
You can help support these programs by donating something to the Silent Auction we have planned for this April. Businesses that donate to the auction will receive publicity on the auction website, as well as in newspaper articles promoting the fundraiser. All we need from you is: 1) A brief description of what you will donate; 2) The value of the item, gift certificate or service; 3) Where we can pick up your donation. Items must be received by Monday, March 22 so we have time to get them onto the auction site.
The Silent Auction will run throughout the month of April. Winners will be announced in May and arrangements will be made for pick up or delivery of auction items.
For donations or more info about the auction, contact Tracy Blanchard at: 802-885-2664 or tblanchard@seniorsolutionsvt.org
For more information about Senior Solutions, go to: www.seniorsolutionsvt.org