BRATTLEBORO -- The Loving Kindness Vigil returns to the streets of Brattleboro on Sunday in order to, as organizer Tim Stevenson says, "serve as a living reminder of the essential goodness that inherently resides within each one of us."
The inaugural vigil will convene Sunday, April 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the lawn of the Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St.
Whether for a few minutes or the entire hour, all are welcome to join in extending sentiments of loving kindness to all living beings, human and non-human alike. People may choose to stand, kneel, or sit in a chair they bring.
Everyone is asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.
For more information and to be on the mailing list for future vigils, contact Tim Stevenson at bereal@vermontel.net.