BRATTLEBORO — The Silent Vigil of Loving Kindness will begin its 2022 season on Wednesday, April 20, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., at Wells Fountain (opposite Brooks library and the Municipal Building), downtown.
Under a banner that reads, “Holding a Space of Loving Kindness for All Living Beings,” the group will conduct a silent vigil every other Wednesday, same time and place.
Organizers say the purpose is "to serve as a living reminder of the inherent goodness of each of us, as well as our natural connection with one another."
For a few minutes or the entire hour, all are welcome to join in extending sentiments of loving kindness to all living beings: to family and friends, neighbors and strangers, kindred spirits and adversaries, human and non-human beings, alike. And to ourselves, as well.
People may choose to stand, kneel, or sit in a chair they bring, or on one of the stone benches circling the Fountain.
For more information and to be on the mailing list for future vigils, contact Tim Stevenson, bereal@vermontel.net.