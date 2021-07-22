BRATTLEBORO — Under a banner that reads, “Holding a Space of Loving Kindness for All Living Beings,” local advocates will conduct a silent vigil on Wednesday, July 29, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Wells Fountain, at the junction of Putney Road and Main Street (Route 30), in downtown Brattleboro.
“Our purpose is to serve as a living reminder of the inherent goodness of each one of us, as well as our inextricable connection with one another,” according to organizer Tim Stevenson.
For a few minutes or the entire hour, all are welcome to join in extending sentiments of loving kindness to all living beings: to family and friends, neighbors and strangers, kindred spirits and adversaries, human and non-human beings, alike. And to ourselves, as well. People may choose to stand, kneel, or sit in a chair they bring.
For further information and to be on the mailing list for future vigils, contact Tim Stevenson, bereal@vermontel.net.