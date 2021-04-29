BRATTLEBORO — A family band and an award-winning duo have joined the lineup for the “Repairing the Breach” virtual singalong concert with Annie Patterson and Peter Blood Saturday, May 8, at 7 p.m. to benefit the Community Asylum Seekers Project.
“We’re thrilled to have them bring the passion, fun, and musical gifts of Munit and Z Lovebugs to another one of our shows,” Blood said in a news release.
The new family band Munit and Z Lovebugs performed at a recent Peoples Music Network weekend at the March “Long Line for Racial Justice” concert to benefit “The Respect for Girls Project” in Sierra Leone and the “Repairing the Breach” concert for the Ohio Poor People’s Campaign.
They will be joined by Emma’s Revolution with Pat Humphries and Sandy O, who are known for fearless, truth-telling lyrics. The award-winning activist duo has sung for the Dalai Lama, won praise from Pete Seeger and been covered by Holly Near. Their recent release, “Our House is on Fire,” was selected as the opening track for “Hope Rises,” a compilation CD from a non-profit co-founded by Noel (Paul) Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary.
The benefit concert will support the work of the Windham County-based Community Asylum Seekers Project (CASP) and is part of a tour that encourages the pursuit of social justice and charity within communities. A song sheet will be provided to participants so that they can sing along with performers from home. Tickets can be purchased at www.riseupandsing.org/events.
According to Patterson and Blood, “Repairing the Breach, Songs for the Journey” is inspired by the Rev. Dr. William Barber II and the Poor People’s Campaign and will focus on the specific theme of immigrants and asylum seekers among us, using music as a path to justice, spreading hope and putting a spotlight on the value of working together for a better world.
Patterson is a folk performer, recording artist and jazz vocalist, and a member of the swing band Girls from Mars. She performs regularly with The O-Tones and at folk venues in the U.S. and abroad. Blood was publications director of Sing Out, the nonprofit publisher of Sing Out! Magazine, from 1988 to 1993. He edited Pete Seeger’s autobiography, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone: A Singalong Memoir.” He currently divides his time doing songbook, social justice and interfaith work.
The duo has played a central role in creating a singing movement in North America and abroad with their songbooks “Rise Up Singing and Rise Again.” Together, they have led hundreds of singalong concerts and workshops across North America, New Zealand and the UK. They accompany their songs with guitars, banjo, mandolin, autoharp, African drum and pennywhistle.
Concertgoers can register on line at https://www.riseupandsing.org/events/repairing-breach-brattleboro and will be sent a Zoom link and a song sheet to singalong with Patterson and Blood. Admission is by freewill offering, with suggested donations of $10, $20 (supporter) or $50 (patron).
CASP provides basic needs and a supportive community for those in the process of seeking asylum in the U.S., including local host homes, financial support, legal aid, and other daily needs. Its largely volunteer-based network assists seekers while they navigate the asylum claim process and make the necessary connections to settle into the community.
More information about CASP is available at caspvt.org or by contacting info@caspvt.org. Further information about the concert is available at unadolny@gmail.com.