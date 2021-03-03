BRATTLEBORO — Kimberly Sizelove has been named regional director of Vermont Adult Learning’s Windham County office. She joined Vermont Adult Learning in 2021, entering the organization in her role as regional director.
Kimberly holds a Master of the Arts in Teaching English as a Second Language (TESOL) and she has worked in the field of International Education for many years. Some of the places she has worked while in this field include: the Netherlands, Japan, and the United States. Prior to being a regional director at Vermont Adult Learning, she most recently managed a bed and breakfast on a farmstead in Brattleboro. Kimberly said that she loves living in Vermont and that her interest in Appreciative Advising and student engagement is key to her work with students.
“VAL’s mission resonates with me,” Sizelove said. “I felt motivated to dedicate my time and use my skills to contribute to the success of Vermonters.”
Vermont Adult Learning’s mission is to create an innovative, inclusive and equitable learning environment that provides personalized opportunities for education and career development for Vermont residents by building relationships, strengthening communities and fostering life-long learning. Learn more at www.vtadultlearning.org.