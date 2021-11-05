BELLOWS FALLS — Join a free Quit Tobacco class in Bellows Falls on Mondays starting November 8.
The class will be at Parks Place, 44 School Street Ext. in Bellows Falls and run from 6 to 7 p.m.
The class will be led by Sarah Doyle, who brings experience, a sense of humor and a lot of compassion to her work as a quit coach and class facilitator. Come talk about smoking, quitting, staying quit, and all the challenges in between, in a non-judgmental, friendly environment. Dinner is included. Talk about nicotine replacement treatment and what might be the best fit for you.
Call or text Sarah at 802-289-0045 or email sdoyle@springfieldmed.org.