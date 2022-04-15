This week we are going to review the beginning of community bathing and swimming options which began 100 years ago. The West River, Connecticut River and Whetstone Brook are our main waterways. During warmer months people would bath and swim in these areas of easy access and safety. There were no public swimming pools and many homes did not have indoor bathing options connected to running water. In the summer months the local rivers and brooks often provided the best choice for getting clean and cooling off.
The origins of the first local public bathing beach can be found in the social upheaval spurred by World War I. During the war many communities were disrupted by the dramatic population shifts brought about by troop mobilization and war-related industrial output. Soldiers and sailors congregated in military camps before going overseas. These camps grew in size and impacted the social and economic well-being of nearby communities. War industries also grew and caused major shifts in worker populations. All of this movement of people was unsettling for the effected towns and cities.
The U.S. Council of National Defense took steps to address these strains placed on social life by creating the War Camp Community Service. This organization moved into more than 600 “War Camp” and “War Worker” towns to help organize local recreational resources. Activities included community singing, pageants, dances, block parties, athletic meets, game rooms and motion picture viewings. The goal was to work with local volunteers to extend hospitality to armed service personnel, those serving the soldiers and sailors, and those working in the war-time factories. It was an attempt to bring stability and neighborliness to unsettled communities.
After World War I ended there was a push to expand the positive recreational activities promoted by the War Camp Community Service. Industrial leaders who had benefited from increased production during the war years pooled their money and created Community Service, Incorporated. The private organization was funded with $2 million.
Industrial leaders wanted to stabilize the lives of workers in their communities. Identified goals included creating recreation opportunities in rural communities, filling the social gap created by Prohibition and the closing of local saloons, addressing the increased leisure time needs of people working shorter factory hours, and increasing recreational opportunities to address the high number of men rejected by draft boards as physically unfit.
In 1921 Community Service Inc. came to Brattleboro. The large ad in the local newspaper said Community Service Inc. “is a civic institution supported by the contributions of big businessmen who believe that contentment is a distinct asset to the industrial life of this country. They are convinced that the constant movement of families from one town or city to another is an economic waste, and that if this can be curtailed practical benefits will result. Community Service endeavors to promote contentment by organizing and giving supervision to the recreational activities of towns and cities... The national organization offers to spend approximately $2,000 of its funds helping to demonstrate the advantages of organizing the recreational hours of Brattleboro people along the lines of sports, drama and music.”
This effort by the national organization met with some success but was short-lived. A local group known as Brattleboro Community Service was created in 1922 to carry on the efforts of the national organization. On July 4, 1922 Community Service Swimming and Bathing Beach opened on the north end of Island Park. Brattleboro High School coach and teacher Diedrich Stolte was the swimming instructor. Rules for the beach included no swearing or smoking allowed, and all bathing suits must include two pieces.
The local beach operated for a few years but then shut down as island erosion, pollution from the Whetstone Brook and the collapse of the Brattleboro Community Service organization brought an economic and environmental end to the beach. A public bathing beach was not revived until 1934. This time it was located on the West River. The Brattleboro Retreat provided the beach front along the river. The Federal Emergency Relief Administration, part of President Roosevelt’s attempt to combat the Great Depression, provided funds for the beach staff. The American Red Cross offered swimming classes and staffed life guards. The beach was located at the upper end of the Retreat Meadows.
The West River Bathing Beach was a community effort. Public subscription paid for the building of bath houses and beach equipment, the federal government funded staff salaries and the Retreat provided the beach.
In 1940 the Brattleboro Recreation Department began very modestly. The program started with a $4,000 budget, an oversight board, and a director. The town’s recreation facilities included the West River bathing beach, a couple of lightly equipped playgrounds and a few athletic fields at the Fairgrounds.
As the Depression waned and World War II began the town took responsibility for the bathing beach. Each year debris from spring floods needed to be cleared. By 1944 water testing was showing that there were times when the community bathing beach was not safe for swimming.
By 1947 the Vermont Sanitary Engineer recommended that high bacteria contamination at the bathing beach could be controlled by chlorination. The beach had been closed for much of the summer because of high intestinal bacteria counts. In 1948 the beach opened under a chlorination system that was set to pump water from the river, treat it with chlorine gas and return it to the swimming area through a pipe running along the bottom of the river. The state engineer was asked if the chlorine would be harmful to fish and he replied that the amount of chlorine needed to kill fish was 10 to 20 times more than what was needed to kill the harmful bacteria in the swimming area. When he was asked if creating a public place to swim in the Whetstone Brook might be more sanitary he replied that the amount of chlorine needed to make the brook safe for swimming would cost much more than what was needed at the West River site.
In 1950 the nearby communities of Keene, N.H. and Bellows Falls were each contemplating the installation of town-funded swimming pools. This caused people in Brattleboro to wonder if it might be time to explore building a municipal pool of its own. Meanwhile, over 300 youngsters received swimming instruction at the West River beach and the US Public Health Service gave the chlorinated water a Class A rating.
However, by 1953 natural challenges and Vernon Dam maintenance were causing real problems for the swimming beach. Lack of rain was followed by repairs taking place at the Vernon Dam. Both events caused low water levels and less water flow. The chlorination system couldn’t work under these conditions and the beach was closed at least half of the swimming season.
At a December 1954 Recreation Board meeting, a purchase of the Clark Farm on Guilford Street was discussed with the intent of building a swimming pool at the location. It was hoped that voters would approve the purchase of the farm so it could be used to create a Living Memorial Park.
Next week we will continue the story of municipal swimming opportunities and the development of the park. Morgan Spano and Sock Plumb helped with the research and writing of this story.