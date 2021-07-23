HINSDALE, N.H. - The Hinsdale Friendly Meals at the Millstream Community Center will host a Sock Hop and barbeque for seniors at noon on Friday, August 6. The menu will feature pulled pork on a bun, coleslaw, baked beans, watermelon, and root beer floats. Seniors (60-plus) from all area towns are invited to enjoy music of the '50s, '60s and '70s during the barbeque.
The Sock Hop and barbeque will be held in the parking lot of the Millstream Community Center on Main Street rain or shine; seniors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside the Community Center.
Reservations are a must; call Colleen at 603-903-4834 by August 3. The Friendly Meals are a program of Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services.