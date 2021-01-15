BRATTLEBORO — The Windham Solid Waste Management District has adopted its updated Solid Waste Implementation Plan (SWIP). The SWIP outlines how the District will meet the Vermont solid waste and recycling goals over the next five years for its 18 member towns (Brattleboro, Brookline, Dover, Dummerston, Guilford, Halifax, Jamaica, Marlboro, Newfane, Putney, Somerset, Stratton, Readsboro, Townshend, Vernon, Wardsboro, Westminster, and Wilmington).
Goals of the SWIP include preventing waste from being generated; promoting sustainable materials management, with a preference for highest and best uses; minimizing reliance on waste disposal (landfilling and incineration); and conserving resources, minimizing energy consumption, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other adverse environmental impacts.
The five-year plan includes annual outreach and education to schools and businesses on recycling, composting, hazardous waste, construction debris, and more.
“This document encapsulates the greater good of all our towns working together to improve how we manage waste,” Michelle Cherrier of Dummerston, chair of the District’s Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “It’s one of the big benefits towns get from being a member of the District. Vermont is a national leader in reducing and diverting waste, and the District makes it happen in our corner of the state. The SWIP plans for a lot of outreach — so don’t be surprised if you encounter a staff member out in the community helping to reduce and manage waste!”
The adoption of the SWIP completes a lengthy planning process that solid waste management entities follow around the state every five years in order to be in compliance with the Vermont Materials Management Plan.
Full copy of the SWIP is available at tinyurl.com/y4nw3la7.
For more information, contact John Fay, Programs Manager for the District at 802-257-0272 or recycle@windhamsolidwaste.org.