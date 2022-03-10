DOVER — The public is invited to join the U.S. Forest Service, Trout Unlimited and Mount Snow to review the progress and future plans for the Somerset Integrated Resources Project that began in 2020. This in-person event will be held at the Mount Snow Grand Summit Hotel in Dover on March 24, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Find out about the local work being accomplished and planned in 71,000 acres of the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests, Somerset IRP project area. This project includes land management of the forests, streams and lakes that impact and enrich our lives. There will be more detailed information to follow in the next few weeks.