BRATTLEBORO — Songs of joy, resilience and justice will be the focus at 7 p.m. on April 14 at All Souls Church in a benefit concert with Annie Patterson and Peter Blood.
The concert is a benefit for the Community Asylum Seekers Project, to support people fleeing violence and repression to find a new life in southeastern Vermont.
Patterson and Blood developed and edited “Rise Up Singing,” the group singing songbook, published in 1988 and their sequel second songbook “Rise Again,” published in 2015. They have led hundreds of singalong concerts and workshops across North America, New Zealand, and the UK.
Tickets are $20, but attendees may pay whatever they can afford. Refugees and folks under 18 are free. More information and ticket purchasing are available at www.ascvt.org/concert.
CASP was founded to cultivate a supportive community for those seeking asylum in the U.S., while offering basic needs and accompanying them on their journey toward building a life in this country. The organization continues to sponsor and support many asylum seekers in the Windham County area.
Patterson is an accomplished folk performer, recording artist, and jazz vocalist. She was the art director of both songbooks and was producer and primary vocalist for the Rise Up Singing Teaching discs. She plays banjo, guitar and cajon. Patterson sings with the bands Big Yellow Taxi, Dear Ella, and Girls from Mars.
Blood edited Pete Seeger’s autobiography, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone: A Singalong Memoir.” Seeger was actively involved in working both on “Rise Up Singing” and “Rise Again.” He accompanies Patterson on fiddle and guitar.
This is a rare opportunity to hear the Patterson and Blood together performing, song leading, and telling stories about creating their books and working closely with Pete Seeger.