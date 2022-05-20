NEWFANE — The 6th Annual Soup Fest and Silent Auction fundraiser will be held on Sunday, May 29, at the NewBrook Fire Station at Route 30. The event will help raise funds for the Historical Society of Windham County’s West River Railroad Museum.
The 36 Miles of Trouble ride isn't required to sample homemade soups from Brattleboro to South Londonderry. These restaurants from “up the gauge” of the West River Railroad line are catering to you: The Whetstone Station, Brattleboro; The Top of the Hill Grill, Brattleboro; Rick’s Tavern, Newfane; Harmonyville Store, Townshend; The Dam Diner, West Townshend; Wardsboro Country Store, Wardsboro; West River Provisions, Jamaica; Family Kitchen & Pizzeria, Winhall and The New American Grill, South Londonderry.
Doors open at 4 p.m. with a suggested admission donation of $5 to $10. Bidding and the 50/50 raffle are from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Soup and bread will be served at 5:30 p.m., with desserts to follow.
Seating will be held under the cover of the garage bay with all bay doors open. Take out will also be an option. The auction will be spread out in the main hall to allow social distancing.
For questions, call 802 365-7766 or email info@historicalsocietyofwindhamcounty.org. See the Historical Society of Windham County’s website for more information, historicalsocietyofwindhamcounty.org.