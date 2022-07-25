NEWFANE — The South Newfane Schoolhouse is hosting a community-wide Open House on Sunday, July 31, from 3 to 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and see the recent updates to this historic building in the center of South Newfane Village. Most recently, a Little Free Library has been installed in the Schoolhouse, having moved from its former location across the road in the South Newfane Baptist Church. The new library space has been renovated, freshly painted, and well stocked with a variety of books for both children and adults. The library is free and open to all year round.
The Schoolhouse is a central piece of South Newfane’s history, having served as the one-room village elementary school from the mid-1800s until the early 1950s. Since then it has been managed by the South Newfane Community Association (SNCA) whose purpose is to maintain the building and keep it available for public use. Over the years the Schoolhouse has hosted an assortment of events from art classes and workshops, music and theatre performance, yoga and tai chi practice, private parties and meetings, the annual Rock River Artists exhibit, as well as a venue for intimate weddings.
This past winter, SNCA also became the steward of the South Newfane Baptist Church building, when the congregation decided to permanently close its doors after a 140-year presence in the village. (The church building is currently for sale, listed with Berkley and Veller Realty.) The church board bequeathed the building to the community association as a way to keep funds from the sale in the village and to help support the future care and maintenance of the Schoolhouse. The church will be open for viewing during Sunday’s event, offering a chance for all to try their hand at ringing the historic hand-pulled church bell.
The SNCA board is interested in hearing from the local community regarding suggestions for activities and events to be hosted in the Schoolhouse. There will be opportunity for all to present their ideas and requests. The SNCA board is also seeking to create a “Friends of the Schoolhouse” group of volunteers who would be willing to donate their time and talent to help support the Schoolhouse mission. All are welcome to participate in the effort to keep this historic building open and accessible as a vibrant part of local community life. Beverages and snacks will be provided at the Open House; potluck contributions are welcome.
For more information the Facebook page, email snschoolhouse@gmail.com, or contact Maia Segura at 206-898-7090.