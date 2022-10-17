BRATTLEBORO — The Southeastern Vermont Audubon Society will present a program of Nate Bowker's work in Greenland. This program will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Brooks Memorial Library in the second-floor conference room. This is Audubon's first in-person program since before the pandemic.
West Brattleboro resident, Nate Bowker, has spent much of the last decade living and working at a small, remote research facility on top of the Greenland ice cap. He will share an overview of current and future scientific endeavors at the northern hemisphere's only high-altitude - high latitude research station, as well as stories from his experience working in the Earth's polar regions on the front lines of climate research.