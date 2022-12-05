MARLBORO — The Southern Vermont Natural History Museum Staff will take a leisurely walk under the light of the full moon on Friday, Dec. 9.
In addition to exploring the winter night, walkers will also be discussing information about the museum's new Book Club. Walkers will meet at 6 p.m. at the Hogback Mountain Conservation Area lot adjacent to Vermont Distillers on Route 9. Be sure to dress for the weather and keep up to date on trail conditions.
There is no charge, but donations toward the museum's education programs are always appreciated.
For more information visit www.vermontmuseum.org and www.facebook.com/vermontmuseum.