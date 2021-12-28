MARLBORO — Walk off a couple holiday pounds at a free-form romp around the Hogback Mountain Conservation Area as the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum hosts its annual First Day Hike.
Participants will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the lot next to Vermont Distillers at the Scenic Overlook on Route 9 and then proceed into the forest. The group has traditionally taken this walk in the snow, ice, rain and sun so be sure to dress for the weather.
Contact the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum for details or with any questions, 802-464-0048. On the day of, check the museum’s Facebook page for trail conditions: facebook.com/vermontmuseum.