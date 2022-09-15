DOVER — The Southern Vermont Natural History Museum will hold its annual Wildlife Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Mount Snow Resort.
There will be live animals, guest speakers, hunting, wildlife rescue, fishing, birdwatching and over 25 different groups representing different aspects of our enjoyment and participation in nature. In addition to full-day displays and conversation, the Wildlife Festival features up-close live animal programs, fly fishing demos, guided walks, kids' activities, food and lots of fun available throughout the day.
This event is held at Mount Snow Resort in Dover. The Museum gratefully accepts donations to help fund the event, but admission and parking are free.