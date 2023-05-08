MARLBORO — The Southern Vermont Natural History Museum will host a discussion of Jennifer Ackerman's book "The Genius of Birds" at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.
Led by Mary Wright, the group will discuss this 2017 bestselling nonfiction book by award-winning science writer Jennifer Ackerman. "The Genius of Birds" celebrates revolutionary new research into these feisty and intelligent beings.
The book is available at the Whitingham Free Library and Dover Free Library, and when renovations are finished, The Pettee Memorial Library.
Contact the museum for more information at www.vermontmuseum.org or follow the event page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/vermontmuseum. This event is free to the public, but donations to the museum's educational programming are always appreciated. Refreshments will be served.
This is the second of a three-part "Spring Reading Series." The third and final book for the Spring Series is "The Selected Poems" of Wendell Berry.