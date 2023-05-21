PUTNEY — The Southern Vermont Sister District Project has reached its milestone of $100,000 in political donations.
Created and energized in response to the 2016 national election, Southern Vermont Sister District Project’s purpose is to empower local individuals to play a role within larger political systems and to do so by supporting grassroots change on progressive issues in state legislatures across the nation.
With creative fundraising over a series of targeted election cycles, Southern Vermont Sister District has raised a total of $100,000.
Recognizing that Vermont was a sustainable Democratic Blue State, Southern Vermont Sister District Project has used the guidance and resources of the national Sister District Project to partner and support Democratic state legislature candidates during election cycles for the key Purple swing states of Virginia and Pennsylvania.
State legislatures are where many of our most vital current political issues, such as reproductive health and abortion, gun control and crime, and minimum wage and unionizing, are debated and decided. Although under the radar at times, state legislatures across the USA strongly contribute to the quality of life for local citizenry and often play a leadership role in pulling the nation into different directions.
National Sister District Project identifies local leaders and activists in winnable state legislative races- the majority with women and gender minority representatives and candidates of color. And since 2016 Southern Vermont Sister District has backed a total of eight such legislative candidates, seven of whom won elections, and thus contributed to flipping the Virginia House of Representatives to Blue in 2018 and Pennsylvania House of Representatives to Blue in 2022. Southern Vermont Sister District Project directly impacted positive progressive change.
However, Southern Vermont Sister District Project has achieved its success by going beyond more traditional political activism of canvassing, phone banking, and mailings by raising money in creative and engaging ways.
Southern Vermont Sister District Project is best known for its Soup Subscription where subscribers receive a monthly quart or two of healthy and delicious homemade soup. Volunteer soup makers follow standardized recipes and donate ingredients while subscribers donate money to targeted state legislators.
Southern Vermont Sister District has also held several fundraising auctions entitled “Save Our Nation Vacation.” Potential guests bid on donated vacation homes during a generous community meal which includes musical intervals featuring popular local bands
In addition, Southern Vermont Sister District Project has hosted several annual Fourth of July croquet events with innovative and politically themed wickets. These celebratory “Blue States USA Croquet” events are both fun for the whole family as well as patriotic.
With the most recent Soup Subscription cycle for winter 2023, Southern Vermont Sister District Project has now reached a total of 100,000 dollars raised. Described as “small but mighty,” Southern Vermont Sister District has the fewest members of any Sister District chapter in the nation but is in the top ten for fundraising.
“This is a testament to how many small actions can have huge results,” said group co-founder Peg Alden. “Not only are we honoring our beliefs, but having fun and building community at the same time,” noted co-founder Diane Shamas.
From this fundraising milestone, Southern Vermont Sister District Project is now looking energetically ahead to making a difference in the 2024 election.