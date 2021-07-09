BRATTLEBORO -- The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is taking registrations for Day Camp at Living Memorial Park for those 5 to 12 years old.
Mail registration and payment to the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, PO Box 513, Brattleboro, VT, 05031.
The camp schedule is as follows: Week four, July 12-16; week five, July 19-23; week six, July 26–30; week seven, August 2-6; and week eight, August 9-13.
The fee is $95 a week for Brattleboro residents and $110 for non-residents. Camp runs 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. In addition, after camp care is available until 5 p.m. for an additional $5 per day/per child. Space in After Camp Care is limited. This camp consists of arts and crafts, sports, games, archery, music, hiking, special events, swimming and more. Masks are required.
For more information, visit the website at www.brattleboro.org or call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.